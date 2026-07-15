Police reveal what happened after girls' frightening encounter near Forest View Park

The Brief Police ruled the reported attempted abduction unfounded after identifying the driver as an Amazon Flex delivery driver whose delivery records matched the timeline of the incident. Two young girls told police they feared they were about to be abducted after a red or maroon SUV pulled alongside them near Forest View Park Monday evening. They ran away screaming, and a nearby officer responded immediately. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, license plate reader data and conducted interviews before concluding no abduction attempt occurred. Police continue to encourage residents to report suspicious activity.



A frightening encounter that sent two young girls running for help near a west suburban park prompted a police investigation that ultimately found no attempted abduction had occurred.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Forest View police said investigators identified the driver involved as an Amazon Flex delivery driver who was making a delivery in the area.

The incident happened about 7:43 p.m. Monday near 46th Street and Wisconsin Avenue by Forest View Park and involved a man driving a red or maroon SUV.

According to Forest View police, officers responded to a report of a possible abduction attempt after two young girls said they were walking to the park when the SUV pulled up alongside them.

The girls told FOX Chicago they feared the driver was trying to abduct them, so they ran away while screaming for help. A Forest View police officer heard their screams and responded immediately.

Investigators conducted interviews, reviewed license plate reader data and canvassed the neighborhood for doorbell camera footage.

Using vehicle information gathered during the investigation, officers identified and interviewed the driver seen on surveillance video. The driver, previously described by FOX Chicago as a Hispanic man in his 40s with longer, shaggy black hair, was confirmed to be an independent contractor delivering packages through Amazon Flex, police said.

"The timelines and deliveries were confirmed through our investigation," police said. "With the facts available into the alleged abduction, it is determined to be unfounded at this time."

What you can do:

Forest View police acknowledged that reports of this nature can cause significant concern in the community and encouraged anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or a crime to contact law enforcement.