Timeline: When will wildfire smoke leave Chicago?

The Brief Wildfire smoke that has created dangerous air conditions across Chicagoland is expected to begin improving soon. Until then, officials are urging people outdoors to wear an N95 mask, with visibility dropping below 1 mile at times. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday, with a chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder



Wildfire smoke is making it dangerous today for everyone in Chicagoland. Visibility is below 1 mile at times, and we encourage anyone outside to put on an N-95 mask.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a chance for a few showers and rumbles this afternoon, but most stay dry.

When will wildfire smoke exit Chicago?

What's next:

Tomorrow is when the smoke concentration is expected to improve. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 90s. There is increased potential for showers and storms tomorrow, although severe weather is not expected.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for strong storms on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be around 90 with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain Monday afternoon and night.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s with sunshine.