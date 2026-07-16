MAP: Track the worst air quality across Chicagoland

The Brief Wildfire smoke from Canada pushed Chicago's air quality into hazardous levels Thursday. Some northern suburbs recorded Air Quality Index readings above 600, while Chicago topped 300. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and wear an N95 or KN95 mask if they must go outside.



Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires was creating dangerous air quality across Chicagoland Thursday, with some areas reaching hazardous levels.

What we know:

Wildfire smoke from southern Canada spread across northern Illinois Thursday, covering the Chicago area in a thick haze and making the air dangerous to breathe.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada blankets the Chicago metropolitan area on July 16, 2026. Out-of-control wildfires are raging in the Canadian province of Ontario, prompting evacuations and sending dangerous smoke billowing into the United State Expand

By around noon, Chicago's Air Quality Index, or AQI, had climbed to 366, a level considered hazardous. Air quality records do not go back very far, but it is likely the worst air quality ever recorded in the city.

The previous worst reading was around 175 on June 27, 2023.

LIVE | Illinois wildfire smoke: Air quality reaches dangerous levels

Conditions were even worse in the northern suburbs, where AQI readings climbed above 600 in some communities.

For comparison, Duluth, Minnesota, which is closer to the Canadian wildfires, had an AQI above 800 around noon Thursday.

The higher the AQI number, the more polluted the air is and the greater the health risk.

Take a look at the map below to see where air quality conditions are the worst.

Why you should care:

At hazardous AQI levels, the smoke can affect everyone — not just people with asthma, heart disease or other health conditions.

Health officials recommend:

Staying indoors as much as possible.

Limiting time outside.

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.

Wearing an N95 or KN95 mask if you must be outside.

Using the recirculate setting in your vehicle to keep smoky air from entering the cabin while driving.

What's next:

The wildfire smoke is expected to remain a major problem through the rest of Thursday and could linger into Friday afternoon before conditions begin to improve.