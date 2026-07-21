Six men arrested in alleged suburban Chicago prostitution operation, prosecutors say

The Brief Six men charged: A 15-month investigation into alleged prostitution operations at brothels in Aurora, West Dundee, Rockford and South Elgin led to the arrests of six men on felony charges, including promoting prostitution, promoting prostitution for profit, promoting prostitution near a school and forgery. Multi-agency investigation: Authorities allege the defendants arranged clients, controlled apartments used as brothels and, in some cases, used false names on rental leases. The arrests followed a coordinated operation across five northern Illinois counties. What's next: All six defendants remain in custody and are scheduled to appear for detention hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.



A 15-month investigation into alleged prostitution operations at four suburban brothels has resulted in felony charges against six men, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Authorities from multiple local, state and federal agencies conducted coordinated arrests July 16 across Kane, McHenry, Boone, Winnebago and Cook counties.

6 charged after alleged prostitution operation across Chicago-area

The backstory:

The defendants face charges that include promoting prostitution, promoting prostitution for profit, promoting prostitution near a school and forgery, prosecutors said.

According to the state's attorney's office, the men knowingly promoted and profited from prostitution by arranging clients and controlling apartments used as brothels at the following locations:

500 block of Ashland Avenue in Aurora

800 block of Village Quarter Road in West Dundee

800 block of Kishwaukee Street in Rockford

300 block of Ann Street in South Elgin

Prosecutors also allege some of the defendants used false names on apartment leases, resulting in forgery charges.

Suspects named:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pictured is Hugo F. Jaimes-Ramirez.

The state's attorney's office named the suspects and their charges, shared below:

Abisahit Del Angel Hernandez, 40, of Woodstock — Charged with promoting prostitution near a school and forgery.

Gustavo A. Perez Cardoza, 35, of Aurora — Charged with promoting prostitution and promoting prostitution for profit.

Hugo F. Jaimes-Ramirez, 43, of Aurora — Charged with multiple counts of promoting prostitution, promoting prostitution for profit near a school and forgery.

Kenneth E. Figueroa Castro, 29, of Belvidere — Charged with multiple counts of promoting prostitution, promoting prostitution for profit near a school and forgery.

Delfino Torres-Navarro, 59, of Hanover Park — Charged with multiple counts of promoting prostitution and promoting prostitution for profit near a school.

Ricardo Hernandez Lux, 33, of Elgin — Charged with multiple counts of promoting prostitution and promoting prostitution for profit near a school.

What they're saying:

"When we created the State’s Attorney’s Office Human Exploitation Unit, the hope was that we could investigate and prosecute those that commit sex or labor trafficking. The charges allege that these defendants promoted prostitution for profit at multiple locations, including near a school. These defendants were taking advantage of vulnerable women and exploiting them for financial gain. I am extremely proud of the work of our investigators, advocates and prosecutors that spent countless hours bringing these individuals to justice and saving victims…," said Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser.

"This investigation shows what can be accomplished when local, state and federal agencies work together to protect vulnerable people and hold accountable those who profit from their exploitation. The Aurora Police Department is proud to stand alongside the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners in this effort. Complex investigations of this magnitude require an incredible investment of time, resources, and investigative work, along with sustained coordination among agencies across multiple jurisdictions. This work does not end with a single investigation or operation. Together, we will continue pursuing those who exploit others, holding them accountable and ensuring victims of human trafficking are recognized, supported and connected with the resources they need to move forward," said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas.

What's next:

All six defendants remain in custody. Their detention hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.