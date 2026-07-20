Person killed by Metra train in Wheeling, police say

The Brief A person was struck and killed by a Metra train in Wheeling. The incident happened Monday on the Canadian National Railroad tracks near Diens Drive. Train traffic was suspended while police investigated.



A person was killed Monday morning when they were struck by a Metra train in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

What we know:

Police and fire department personnel responded around 7 a.m. to the Canadian National Railroad tracks near Diens Drive after receiving a report of a person who had been hit by a Metra train.

The person died at the scene.

The scene of a fatal Metra train accident in Wheeling.

Wheeling police are investigating what happened alongside the Metra Police Department and Canadian National Railroad personnel.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the person ended up on the tracks or what led to the collision.

The victim's identity is being withheld until family members have been notified.

What's next:

Train traffic was suspended in both directions while investigators worked the scene.

Police urged drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and use alternate routes, warning that the incident would likely cause delays for commuters.

Authorities said more information will be released as the investigation continues.