Chicago police-involved shooting reported on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side.
Chicago police shooting
What we know:
COPA said its investigators are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 2600 S. Drake in the Little Village neighborhood.
The agency is asking anyone who has information about the incident to call 312-746-3609 or submit information through its website at chicagocopa.org.
What we don't know:
COPA has not released information about what led to the shooting.
The agency also has not said whether anyone was injured, how many officers were involved, or whether anyone is in custody.
What's next:
COPA's investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released at a later time.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).