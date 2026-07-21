Chicago crime: 5 shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

The Brief Five men were wounded in four separate shootings across Chicago overnight. Police said all the victims are expected to survive. No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning.



Five people were wounded in four separate shootings across Chicago overnight, according to police.

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 10:08 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police said two men were outside when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot. A 34-year-old man was struck in the right leg and left arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.

About 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was outside in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street in Homan Square when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and took himself to Humboldt Park Health before being transferred by Chicago Fire Department ambulance to Stroger Hospital. He was listed in fair condition. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Around 2:28 a.m., a 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 3700 block of South Wells Street in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood when a dark-colored vehicle drove by, police said. Someone inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired, striking the man multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The vehicle fled east on 37th Street. Area One detectives are investigating.

The final shooting happened around 3:48 a.m. in an alley in the 1400 block of East 65th Place in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old man was standing near his parked vehicle when a white vehicle approached. Someone inside pulled out a gun and fired, striking the man multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.

Also, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the five victims in the four separate shootings were targeted.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.