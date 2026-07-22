ISP troopers hospitalized after crash with suspect in Chicago suburb

The Brief Two Illinois State Police troopers were hurt in a crash Tuesday night in Cicero. Police said a suspect's vehicle struck the troopers' squad while trying to get away, causing it to roll over. Both troopers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one person was taken into custody.



Two Illinois State Police troopers were hospitalized after a suspect's vehicle crashed into their squad car, causing it to roll over late Tuesday in Chicago's west suburbs.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:52 p.m. near Cicero Avenue and 14th Street in Cicero.

ISP crash Tuesday night in Cicero.

According to state police, troopers were following a suspect's vehicle when the driver tried to get away and T-boned their squad car, causing it to roll over.

Both troopers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was arrested following the crash.

What we don't know:

State police have not said what led up to the chase and eventual crash.