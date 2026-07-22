ISP troopers hospitalized after crash with suspect in Chicago suburb
CICERO, Ill. - Two Illinois State Police troopers were hospitalized after a suspect's vehicle crashed into their squad car, causing it to roll over late Tuesday in Chicago's west suburbs.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:52 p.m. near Cicero Avenue and 14th Street in Cicero.
ISP crash Tuesday night in Cicero.
According to state police, troopers were following a suspect's vehicle when the driver tried to get away and T-boned their squad car, causing it to roll over.
Both troopers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was arrested following the crash.
What we don't know:
State police have not said what led up to the chase and eventual crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.