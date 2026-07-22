Cook County prosecutors decline charges in fatal Lincoln Park shooting caught on video

The Brief The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it will not file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a man outside The Dime in Lincoln Park, citing insufficient evidence. Chicago police ordered the bar closed after officials said the shooting stemmed from a fight that began inside the business. The victim, 30-year-old Malik McCorkle, died after being shot multiple times.



No criminal charges will be filed in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Lincoln Park bar that has since been ordered to close after city officials said the violence stemmed from a fight inside the business.

No charges after fatal shooting closes The Dime

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

According to Chicago police, someone pulled out a gun and shot a 30-year-old man multiple times during a fight. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Malik McCorkle.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene and took a suspect into custody.

However, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that it will not file criminal charges.

"After a thorough review, the CCSAO determined the available evidence is insufficient to support the filing of criminal charges," the office said in a statement.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

What they're saying:

In a statement Tuesday, Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd Ward) said officials confirmed the fatal shooting happened after a fight broke out during a party at The Dime before continuing outside on Lincoln Avenue.

Knudsen said Chicago Police Interim and Acting Superintendent Fred Waller ordered the bar closed immediately under a Summary Closure Order after the alderman's office repeatedly urged the city to take action.

What is a Summary Closure?

A Summary Closure Order allows the Chicago Police superintendent to immediately shut down a business without a hearing if police determine it poses a public safety threat because a violent crime is directly connected to the establishment.

According to Knudsen, the closure can remain in place for up to six months. However, the business could reopen sooner if it reaches an agreement with the city to address safety concerns.

The alderman also said he will continue to push for permanent action, including revoking the bar's liquor license.

"This homicide should have never occurred and I send my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," Knudsen said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the fight inside The Dime that sparked the gunfire outside.