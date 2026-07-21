'We delivered on being the best': Northwestern football calls its shot with Ryan Field nearing finish

It didn’t seem like it was too long ago Northwestern football was unveiling its temporary stadium on the lake.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium debuted an aesthetic few college football stadiums could match. That wasn’t the final goal, though.

On Oct. 2, the Wildcats will open the doors to its renovated Ryan Field. On Tuesday, Northwestern football head coach David Braun and his coordinators Chip Kelly and Tim McGarigle stood at the 50-yard line of the soon-to-be finished Ryan Field.

The turf is set in place. The purple seats give the stadium character. There are a few patches on the outside that need to be finished.

That finish line is approaching. Northwestern has called its shot with the future of its program in place.

"To think that October 2nd is just around the corner," Braun said. "We have an opportunity as a football program to be playing in the best venue in all of football."

The backstory:

Northwestern is entering another pivotal year under David Braun. It’s Year 4 for Braun, now.

Last year was a pivotal year, too. Braun succeeded. He proved he could win last year after beating Penn State on the road and knocking the Wrigley Field monkey off the program’s back. They crushed Central Michigan in the Game Above Sports Bowl, which is a far cry from the College Football Playoff but it aligns with the growth Braun wanted to see.

Now, he’s standing in a stadium that’s going to be one of the newest and best assets the university will have to offer. This is a different era for NU, especially for someone like McGarigle. Northwestern’s all-time leading tackler said he remembers playing on Ryan Field when the grass was nearly six inches tall.

He gets a front row seat to see the program take its next step.

Braun will have to wait until October to reap the benefits of this new stadium, but he’s already calling his shot.

He’ll tell anyone who’ll listen that Ryan Field isn’t the biggest stadium in the Big Ten, but it will be the best.

"We aren’t the biggest," Braun said. "We delivered on being the best."

Big picture view:

Braun might be calling his shot with his new home. He’ll need a football team to match that, which is no easy task in the Big Ten.

Northwestern plays in the conference that won the last three national championships. Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana claimed the titles Braun wants in Evanston.

NU can get there by virtue on being in the Big Ten Conference. A stellar year in the Big Ten can launch the ‘Cats into the College Football Playoff conversation. They need the team to do it.

"It's our job to put the best team on this field," he said.

The 2026 Northwestern football roster has a chance to do exactly that. Part of it was accomplishing a goal Braun set out from Day 1 of the offseason.

We accomplished objective number one, retention," Braun said. "Retaining 27 out of 30 of guys that played over 100 meaningful snaps, so the leadership was in the locker room before transfers came in."

That includes retaining running back Caleb Komolafe, who broke out in 2025 after Cam Porter suffered a season-ending injury, as well as safety Robert Fitzgerald, who McGarigle called one of the best tacklers in college football.

Kelly, a long-time offensive coordinator whose last stint in college football saw him win a national title with Ohio State, gets to tailor an offense with Komolafe, Aidan Chiles, Griffin Wilde and others at his disposal.

Kelly has been the architect of plenty of high-profile college offenses, and doesn’t need reinvent the wheel in Evanston. He just needs to help deliver a consistent offense, which is something Northwestern hasn’t had perhaps ever in the history of its football program.

Braun has a plethora of transfers to add alongside those returning players who bring experience from different levels of football, including the CFP where the ‘Cats eventually want to go under Braun.

It was up to Braun to make sure those players match what NU already has on the table when the Wildcats take to their new home.

"You better make sure that you're bringing in men that ultimately value what this place has to offer," Braun said.