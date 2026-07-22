Family of Mary Alice Love seeks accountability in meeting with Mundelein officials

The Brief Representatives for Mary Alice Love's family met privately with Mundelein officials to discuss accountability, transparency and police response to mental health crises following Love's fatal police shooting in May. The family says officers failed to properly de-escalate the encounter and continues to seek the release of body camera video, an apology and the firing of the officer, though none of those requests were granted. The officer remains on administrative leave as the investigation continues. The case will be sent to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office after the coroner's inquest is complete.



Representatives for the family of Mary Alice Love met Wednesday with the Mundelein mayor and village leaders in what the family described as a long-awaited step toward accountability following the 37-year-old’s fatal police shooting in May.

Family of Mary Alice Love seeks accountability

The backstory:

The closed-door meeting, which lasted about an hour, was not open to the media.

Love’s family did not attend. Instead, Bishop Tavis Grant, who is serving as the family’s spokesperson, met with village officials on their behalf.

Grant said the discussion centered on accountability, transparency and ways to improve police responses to future mental health crises.

Love was shot and killed in May after officers responded to her home for what police described as a mental health emergency. Police said Love made statements about wanting officers to kill her.

According to investigators, a patrol sergeant trained in Crisis Intervention Team Response encountered Love while she was holding two large knives and opened fire.

The family has disputed how the situation was handled, saying officers failed to properly de-escalate the encounter.

Since the shooting, Love’s family and supporters have organized protests, marches and prayer vigils while calling for the release of the full body camera video, an apology from village leaders and the termination of the officer who fired the fatal shots.

Although none of those requests were granted during Wednesday’s meeting, Grant said the conversation represented progress and an opportunity to begin rebuilding trust.

The family also chose not to bring attorneys to the meeting, saying they wanted to approach the discussion in good faith and allow the investigation to continue.

The officer involved has not been publicly identified. He remains on administrative leave, which is standard procedure during an officer-involved shooting investigation. Investigators say he is an 18-year veteran of the Mundelein Police Department and has served as a patrol sergeant for about four and a half years.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Once the Lake County Coroner’s Office completes its inquest and outstanding medical records are reviewed, the case will be forwarded to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for a final review.

Grant said the family continues to cope with the trauma of the shooting, particularly because it happened inside the family home and in front of Love’s mother. Still, he said they left Wednesday’s meeting hopeful that the process is moving forward.

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