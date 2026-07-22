Seven Save A Lot stores in Chicago face weekend closure

The Brief Seven Save A Lot stores in Chicago are expected to close Saturday after the chain ended support for franchise owner Yellow Banana, citing financial struggles. The closures would leave several neighborhoods without a grocery store, affecting communities including Englewood, Auburn Gresham, West Garfield Park, West Pullman, South Chicago, South Shore and West Lawn. City leaders are scrambling to prevent the closures, but Yellow Banana needs $3 million to continue operating, and officials are urging residents to prepare for a shutdown if no deal is reached.



Seven Save A Lot stores in the Chicago area may close on Saturday due to numerous financial difficulties.

Most of these stores are the only grocery stores in the neighborhoods, and it would be a hardship if they close.

Save A Lot stores in Chicago area could close

The backstory:

City officials are looking for ways to save them, but the deadline is just days away and it looks like those seven stores will close Saturday.

Save A Lot alerted the city that it is cutting support to Yellow Banana, the owner of those stores in Englewood, West Lawn, Auburn Gresham, West Garfield Park, West Pullman, South Chicago and South Shore.

The Save A Lot company said in a statement that dramatic cuts to SNAP benefits severely impacted these stores. The franchise owner, Yellow Banana, had other financial troubles and then suddenly, the CEO of the company died of a stroke.

What's next:

Now, the company needs $3 million to keep operating.

13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn is working with city departments to find a solution. He says under the agreement, the next tenant must be a grocery store.

But it took 18 months to open the one in his ward at 63rd and Kilbourn.

Quinn said to prepare for a shutdown.