Seven Save A Lot stores in Chicago face weekend closure
CHICAGO - Seven Save A Lot stores in the Chicago area may close on Saturday due to numerous financial difficulties.
Most of these stores are the only grocery stores in the neighborhoods, and it would be a hardship if they close.
Save A Lot stores in Chicago area could close
The backstory:
City officials are looking for ways to save them, but the deadline is just days away and it looks like those seven stores will close Saturday.
Save A Lot alerted the city that it is cutting support to Yellow Banana, the owner of those stores in Englewood, West Lawn, Auburn Gresham, West Garfield Park, West Pullman, South Chicago and South Shore.
The Save A Lot company said in a statement that dramatic cuts to SNAP benefits severely impacted these stores. The franchise owner, Yellow Banana, had other financial troubles and then suddenly, the CEO of the company died of a stroke.
What's next:
Now, the company needs $3 million to keep operating.
13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn is working with city departments to find a solution. He says under the agreement, the next tenant must be a grocery store.
But it took 18 months to open the one in his ward at 63rd and Kilbourn.
Quinn said to prepare for a shutdown.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Joanie Lum.