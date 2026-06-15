Video shows moments before Mundelein officer fatally shoots woman

The Brief Body camera footage released by Mundelein police shows an officer fatally shooting 37-year-old Mary Alice Love on May 11 after police responded to reports that she was suicidal and had expressed a desire for officers to kill her. Police said Love was armed with large knives and was seated on a patio when officers arrived. Video shows her standing, approaching a glass door and entering the home as officers moved a family member out of the way before an officer fired multiple shots. Love was taken to a hospital, where she died. The officer involved, a patrol sergeant with 18 years of experience, was placed on administrative leave while the shooting remains under investigation.



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Body camera footage released by authorities shows a Mundelein police officer fatally shooting a woman who police said approached officers and a family member while armed with two large knives.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. May 11 at a home in the 1100 block of Ashbrook Drive.

Police initially responded to a report of a suicidal woman who had made statements indicating she wanted officers to kill her, according to authorities. When officers arrived, some carrying shields, they spoke with a family member and entered the home to gather information.

The woman, later identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Mary Alice Love, was seated in a chair on a patio outside the home when officers arrived. Police said she was holding a large knife.

Video released by authorities shows officers forcibly moving a family member out of the way as they approached a glass door leading to the patio.

The footage shows Love standing and moving toward the door while yelling. She opened the door and began entering the home. An officer then fired multiple rounds, striking her.

After the shooting, officers requested medical assistance. Love was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, authorities said.

The officer involved in the shooting was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

What they're saying:

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart issued this statement on the shooting investigation:

"We regret all loss of life and recognize the profound impact that officer-involved shootings have on families, communities, and the law enforcement agencies involved. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy.

"Under Illinois law (50 ILCS 727/1-10), outside police agencies independently investigate all officer-involved shootings. Some years ago, the Mundelein Police Department appropriately chose the ‘Lake County Major Crimes Task Force’ as its outside agency — which also investigates other homicides in Lake County. Most local agencies use the Task Force. Waukegan, on the other hand, has appropriately elected to use the Illinois State Police. We have confidence in the thoroughness and professionalism of both sets of investigators who currently work in these units.

"In this case, the Task Force began its investigation immediately after the shooting and will present the results to our office as required by statute. In Lake County, a Coroner’s Inquest is done in every officer-involved shooting as part of the investigation. The inquest has not yet occurred in this case, so the investigation remains ongoing.

"Officer-involved shootings are counted as 'homicides' by the Lake County Coroner and by our office. ‘Homicides’ are defined as one person causing the death of another. Homicides could be justified or unjustified. 'Murders' are homicides that are not justified and are thus unlawful."

What's next:

The officer has 18 years of law enforcement experience with the Mundelein Police Department, including the past 4½ years as a patrol sergeant, according to the department.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

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