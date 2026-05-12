Armed woman fatally shot by police inside suburban Chicago home

The Brief Mundelein police fatally shot a woman Monday evening after authorities said she approached a home armed with two large knives. Officers had responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Ashbrook Drive. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the shooting.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. - A woman was fatally shot by a Mundelein police officer Monday evening after she allegedly approached officers and a family member inside a home while armed with two large knives.

What we know:

According to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, officers with the Mundelein Police Department responded around 5:57 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Ashbrook Drive for a report of a suicidal woman.

Police said a relative at the scene told officers the woman had expressed suicidal thoughts and had said she wanted police to kill her.

When officers arrived, they learned the woman had gone to the back patio of the home. While officers gathered information from the relative inside the residence, authorities said the woman suddenly stood up, armed with two large knives, and approached the rear sliding door.

Investigators said the woman was yelling aggressively as she opened the door and began entering the home. An officer inside then fired their gun, striking her.

Officers called for paramedics, who had been staged nearby, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified by the Lake County Coroner.

The officer involved was also transported to a hospital for evaluation.

What's next:

The Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.