Shootout with Chicago police leaves suspect seriously wounded on South Side

The Brief Chicago police said officers shot and seriously wounded a man Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood after an exchange of gunfire. The incident happened after officers responded to a call about a person with a gun near South Shore Drive. COPA is investigating the shooting, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.



A person was seriously wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers Monday night on the South Side.

Chicago police shootout

What we know:

According to Chicago police, officers responded around 10:35 p.m. to a call about a person with a gun in the 8200 block of South Shore Drive in the South Chicago neighborhood. Officers said they attempted to stop a man who matched the description of the suspect.

Police said officers approached the suspect in the 3100 block of East 83rd Street and tried to de-escalate the situation while directing him to keep his hands visible. Authorities said an exchange of gunfire followed, and two officers fired their guns, striking him.

Officers called for emergency medical help and provided aid at the scene before the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers were hit by gunfire, though both officers involved were taken to a local hospital for observation.

What's next:

The shooting remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is handling the use-of-force investigation with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

Under department policy, the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days while the investigation continues.