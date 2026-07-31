Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in Lincoln Park last month.
Man charged in Lincoln Park shooting
What we know:
Jaylin Jones, 23, is accused of shooting a 39-year-old woman on June 7 in the 600 block of West Belden Avenue, police said.
Jaylin Jones | CPD
The woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released any information on the current condition of the victim. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
What's next:
Jones was due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this report came from Chicago police.