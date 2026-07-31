Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Lincoln Park shooting

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder after shooting a 39-year-old woman in Lincoln Park in June. Jaylin Jones, 23, faces felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.



A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in Lincoln Park last month.

Man charged in Lincoln Park shooting

What we know:

Jaylin Jones, 23, is accused of shooting a 39-year-old woman on June 7 in the 600 block of West Belden Avenue, police said.

Jaylin Jones | CPD

The woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Jones was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any information on the current condition of the victim. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Jones was due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.