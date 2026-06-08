Surveillance video leads to arrests after guns hidden inside Chicago gas station

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Xavier Williams | Chicago police

The Brief Cook County sheriff's police arrested a 19-year-old man and a teenager after recovering two firearms with drum magazines from a Southwest Side gas station. Investigators said security footage showed Xavier Williams hiding a firearm equipped with a switch behind a gaming machine, while the juvenile allegedly discarded another gun in a garbage can. Williams was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a machine gun and ordered held in Cook County Jail, while the juvenile faces a weapons charge.



A 19-year-old man and another teenager are facing gun charges after police recovered two guns with drum magazines inside a Southwest Side gas station convenience store.

Chicago gun charges

The backstory:

The arrests happened around 2:50 a.m. on May 29 after members of the Cook County Sheriff's police received information from Norfolk Southern Railroad about two males seen holding guns before getting into a silver Nissan.

Officers located the Nissan at a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street and saw two males matching the description exiting the convenience store and took them into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage and said one of the suspects, 19-year-old Xavier Williams, was seen removing an object from his waistband and placing it behind a gaming machine inside the store. The second individual, a juvenile, was allegedly seen placing an object into a garbage can.

During a search of the store, officers recovered a gun behind the gaming machine that was equipped with a switch, a device that converts a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic firearm, authorities said. A second gun was recovered from the garbage can.

Officials said both firearms were loaded with drum magazines.

Williams was charged later that day with aggravated unlawful possession of a machine gun. After his initial court appearance, a judge ordered him held in custody at the Cook County Jail.

The other teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Williams is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.