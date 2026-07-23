River North's Sound Bar building to become 70-unit apartment complex
CHICAGO - The historic Leahy Building in Chicago's River North neighborhood is set to be transformed into apartments, bringing an eventual end to Sound Bar's run at the location.
Sound Bar building becoming apartments
The Leahy Building, best known as the home of Sound Bar, recently sold to a local real estate investment firm for just over $4 million.
Leahy Building | Google Maps
Developers plan to convert the historic building into a 70-unit apartment complex.
The redevelopment plans include adding a two-story rooftop with private outdoor spaces and terraces for residents.
The building's basement level, where Sound Bar currently operates, will be converted into resident amenities, including:
- A fitness center
- A resident's lounge
- Co-working spaces
- Bike storage
Sound Bar has long been one of River North's best-known nightlife destinations, hosting nationally and internationally recognized DJs and electronic music events over the years.
What's next:
Sound Bar is expected to continue operating for about eight more months before closing for construction. Developers anticipate completing the apartment conversion by spring 2028.
The Source: The information in this story was obtained and reported by FOX Chicago's Se Kwon.