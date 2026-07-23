River North's Sound Bar building to become 70-unit apartment complex

The Brief The historic Leahy Building in River North has been sold for just over $4 million. Developers plan to convert the building into a 70-unit apartment complex with new rooftop spaces and resident amenities. Sound Bar is expected to remain open for about eight more months before construction begins.



The historic Leahy Building in Chicago's River North neighborhood is set to be transformed into apartments, bringing an eventual end to Sound Bar's run at the location.

Sound Bar building becoming apartments

The Leahy Building, best known as the home of Sound Bar, recently sold to a local real estate investment firm for just over $4 million.

Leahy Building | Google Maps

Developers plan to convert the historic building into a 70-unit apartment complex.

The redevelopment plans include adding a two-story rooftop with private outdoor spaces and terraces for residents.

The building's basement level, where Sound Bar currently operates, will be converted into resident amenities, including:

A fitness center

A resident's lounge

Co-working spaces

Bike storage

Sound Bar has long been one of River North's best-known nightlife destinations, hosting nationally and internationally recognized DJs and electronic music events over the years.

What's next:

Sound Bar is expected to continue operating for about eight more months before closing for construction. Developers anticipate completing the apartment conversion by spring 2028.