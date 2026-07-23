Indiana police chase ends in crash on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A police pursuit that began in northwest Indiana ended in a crash on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. Police said a stolen SUV being pursued by the Lake County Sheriff's Department crashed into a parked car in Morgan Park. The people inside the SUV were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.



A police pursuit that began in northwest Indiana ended with a rollover crash on Chicago's South Side early Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 2:38 a.m. to the 2100 block of West 115th Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood for a traffic crash.

The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department had been pursuing a stolen black SUV when it entered Chicago. The SUV crashed into a parked black sedan near 115th Street and Longwood Drive.

The impact was severe enough to send the parked car onto a nearby lawn, leaving heavy front-end damage and a debris field across the street. The stolen SUV overturned and landed on its roof, with its airbags deploying.

The people inside the stolen SUV were injured and taken to local hospitals. Authorities have not released their conditions.

The chase began in Lake County, Indiana, roughly 20 miles from the crash scene in Morgan Park.

Chicago police noted that its officers were not involved in the pursuit.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what prompted the police chase and how many people were inside the stolen SUV that crashed.