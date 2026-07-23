Des Plaines condo fire ruled arson; investigators say suspect died from injuries

The Brief Investigators determined a May condo fire in Des Plaines was intentionally set using gasoline. Authorities identified a 36-year-old resident as the suspect, saying he died from injuries suffered in the fire two weeks later. Officials said the condos remain uninhabitable and found no evidence that building management or Nicor Gas were responsible for the fire.



A condominium fire that displaced dozens of residents in Chicago's northwest suburbs in May has been ruled an act of arson, with investigators concluding the suspect died from injuries he suffered in the blaze two weeks later.

Des Plaines condo fire ruled arson

What we know:

The Des Plaines Fire Department and Des Plaines Police Department announced Thursday that the May 6 fire at 1279 Harding St. was intentionally set.

Investigators said K9 detection and laboratory testing confirmed the presence of an accelerant. Evidence showed gasoline had been poured throughout the building's hallways, common areas and stairwells.

Officials said the stairwells collapsed before firefighters arrived, trapping residents inside the building. Firefighters rescued residents from balconies using ground ladders while battling intense flames.

Investigators determined the fire originated on the building's third floor, though the exact ignition source remains under investigation.

Authorities identified 36-year-old Taner Teymur Bayramli, who lived on the third floor, as the suspect based on forensic evidence and surveillance video.

According to investigators, Bayramli's personal belongings tested positive for an accelerant. Surveillance video also showed him purchasing a container and filling it with gasoline at a nearby gas station in the days before the fire.

Police also discovered Bayramli had moved personal belongings and keepsakes, including passports, from his condo unit to his vehicle before the fire.

Bayramli suffered critical injuries in the fire and died at a hospital on May 21. Investigators said they believe he acted alone.

Six other people were hospitalized as a result of the blaze.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Bayramli allegedly set the fire.

What's next:

The condo building remains uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross continues to help displaced residents.

Investigators said they found no evidence that building management or Nicor Gas were responsible for the fire. The finding comes after some victims filed lawsuits alleging a reported gas leak was not properly addressed before the explosion that left them critically injured.

Investigators also said the building had no code violations that contributed to the incident and that no natural gas odor had been reported to the city before the fire.