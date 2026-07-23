Chicago crime: 4 men charged with attempted murder in separate cases

The Brief Chicago police announced charges against three men in separate attempted murder investigations involving two shootings and a domestic violence case. Illinois State Police also announced attempted murder charges against a Chicago man accused in an expressway road rage shooting. The charges stem from four unrelated incidents investigated by CPD and ISP.



Four men are facing attempted murder charges in separate cases after arrests announced this week by the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Back of the Yards shooting

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Javan Weatherspoon, 34, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Javan Weatherspoon | CPD

Police said Weatherspoon was arrested July 22 by members of the Homicide Investigation Support Team and identified as the suspect in a July 19 shooting in the 5400 block of South Halsted Street.

According to investigators, an argument between Weatherspoon and a 45-year-old woman in a parking lot turned physical when he pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the leg around 2:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

Weatherspoon was due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.

North Austin shooting

Jonathan Perez, 33, of Waukegan, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery involving the firing of a gun.

Jonathan Perez | CPD

Police said Perez was arrested July 21 in the 1800 block of West Ogden Avenue and identified as one of the suspects in a May 24 shooting in the 1700 block of North Laramie Avenue.

According to investigators, a 33-year-old man was driving when a gold sedan pulled alongside his vehicle and someone inside fired several shots, striking the victim in the left thigh before speeding away. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Perez appeared in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

West Garfield Park attack

Latrell Harrison, 26, of Highland Park, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery causing bodily harm while violating an order of protection.

Latrell Harrison | CPD

Police said Harrison was arrested July 21 in Highland Park by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to investigators, Harrison seriously injured a 22-year-old woman during an attack on July 2 in the 4100 block of West Washington Boulevard. Police did not release additional details about the incident.

Harrison appeared in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

Chicago road rage shooting

Illinois State Police announced charges against Marcellus Crockrom, 24, of Chicago, following an expressway shooting.

Marcellus Crockrom | ISP

According to ISP, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. July 18 on the ramp from Interstate 55 southbound to Interstate 94 northbound in Chicago. Crockrom allegedly fired a gun during a suspected road rage incident, striking the victim's vehicle. No one was hurt.

Troopers quickly identified the suspect's vehicle, took Crockrom into custody and recovered a gun, according to ISP.

On July 20, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Crockrom remains in custody pending his first court appearance.