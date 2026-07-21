Chicago nonprofit Cardz for Kidz approaches milestone of 1 million cards delivered worldwide

The Brief The Chicago-based nonprofit Cardz for Kidz distributes handmade cards with uplifting messages to hospital patients, nursing home residents, service members, children in orphanages, and others in need of encouragement. Founder Ike Nwankwo launched the organization in 2010, inspired by his years of volunteering at a children’s hospital and his own experience undergoing brain surgery. The organization now sends roughly 10,000 cards each month and expects to deliver its one-millionth card in August.



Sometimes, the simplest messages can offer the greatest comfort to those navigating a difficult road. For the founder of one Chicago nonprofit, that act of kindness is rooted in a deeply personal experience.

FOX Chicago’s Kasey Chronis sat down with Ike Nwankwo, founder of Cardz for Kidz, to explore the story behind the nonprofit — and the words of encouragement it sends to people around the globe.

The backstory:

Before reaching hospital patients, nursing home residents, service members, children in orphanages, and others in need of encouragement, "handmade happiness" brought to you by Cardz for Kidz begins with paper, markers — and a thoughtful note.

"We're equal opportunity encouragers," said Ike Nwankwo, founder of Cardz for Kidz.

For more than 15 years, Cardz for Kidz has been hand-delivering uplifting messages.

"I accidentally started it on purpose," Nwankwo said.

The mission is deeply personal to Nwankwo, who launched the organization in 2010.

Years earlier, as a teenager growing up in Michigan, he volunteered at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

It was there that he learned the impact of a simple gesture. Whether playing games with young patients or working the hospitality cart, Nwankwo found joy in helping others.

"What I liked about this was seeing how something so small made such a big difference," Nwankwo said.

Dig deeper:

By 2004, when Nwankwo was 20 years old, life took an unexpected turn. After years of volunteering at the hospital, he found himself experiencing hospital life from the other side.

"That's when things kind of shifted, where I kind of had a perspective of what some of the patients who I'd been serving, what they were going through," Nwankwo said. "A lot of it would be kind of losing control. I was told I would zone out and smack my lips and people would be speaking to me, and I wouldn't respond afterwards."

Nwankwo vividly remembers his first trip to the emergency room in July 2004. Doctors first suspected a brain tumor before determining scar tissue was causing epileptic seizures.

On his worst days, Nwankwo experienced as many as 15 seizures.

"It was a trying time. I think it was a lot of what I was going through, but I think overall my perspective was thinking about how this was impacting the people around me as well, like how scary it was for my parents and my siblings," Nwankwo said.

The following summer, he underwent life-changing brain surgery.

"The following year, I was able to go right back into school," Nwankwo said.

He returned to school and eventually turned his passion for people into something bigger.

In 2010, Cardz for Kidz was officially born — bringing together Nwankwo’s desire to brighten someone else’s day and the perspective he gained through his own experience as a patient.

What they're saying:

Recently, Nwankwo returned to DePaul University, where he earned his MBA in 2013, to lead a card-making event with students from MESA (Movimiento Estudiantil de Solidaridad y Apoyo) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

"Seeing someone being able to make such a big impact and coming from my school is like, okay, I can do that, too," said Giselle Carrion, a junior at DePaul University.

"It not only makes me feel good just to kind of give somebody a smile who may need it just because they're struggling with other things or whatever is going on, but also, it's just very important to me to give back to the community of Chicago," said Ethan Medel, a senior at DePaul University.

Students like Medel and Carrion helped spearhead the event, creating cards in both English and Spanish for people in need of a little kindness.

"Just try to give back and make people happier. I feel like there's a lot of negativity in the world today," Medel said.

"Being able to even like do something for someone across the globe, someone you don't know, just making them smile, making them feel like they have a better day or something that they can hold onto is so nice," Carrion said.

The card-making event is just one example of the partnership between the nonprofit and DePaul University.

"Doing a simple act like making a get-well card or best wishes card to somebody that conceivably, you don't know anything about, I was really taken as to the concept, the scope," said Brother Mark Elder, C.M., internship director at The Art School at DePaul University.

A muralist by trade, Elder teaches at The Art School at DePaul University, where he’s spent the past 32 years.

When he was first introduced to Cardz for Kidz about four years ago, Elder says he saw a place for DePaul students to put their creativity to work.

Ever since, student interns have supported the nonprofit through social media, animation, and other creative projects.

"Art is very much a healing process," Elder said.

And while the art may catch your eye, the words leave the biggest impression, which is why every card is reviewed before it’s delivered.

"Some of the people who are receiving them have so much on their mind — being able to receive a card in their native language, they feel so much more like this card was made specifically for them," Nwankwo said.

What's next:

A data analyst by day, Nwankwo keeps close count of every card, every message, and every life touched.

Behind those growing numbers is a worldwide network of volunteers who make each card by hand.

"What I always say is ranging from Google's global headquarters to local Girl Scout troops," Nwankwo said. "Now we're out there where we're sending like 10,000 cards each month."

In early August, Cardz for Kidz expects to deliver its one-millionth card.

The milestone comes just days before another date Nwankwo will never forget — Aug. 5 marks the anniversary of the brain surgery that changed his life.

"I'm thankful for how it all turned out," Nwankwo said.

If you would like to donate money or supplies to the effort, help create cards, or if you work with an organization that's interested in requesting them, click here.