Mayor Brandon Johnson talks crime, taxes and reelection plans in FOX Chicago interview

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson defended his public safety record, pointing to declining homicides while arguing investments in youth programs and affordable housing are key to reducing crime. Johnson discussed the search for Chicago's next police superintendent, the city's budget challenges and his push for higher taxes on wealthy residents and corporations. Asked about a possible reelection campaign, Johnson said he expects to make a decision "real soon," likely after taking his son to college next week.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson sat down with Chicago's Morning News on Thursday, defending his record on crime, outlining his plans to address the city's budget challenges and offering an update on his political future.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's FOX Chicago interview

What they're saying:

Johnson pushed back on the perception that violent crime is getting worse in Chicago, pointing to declining homicide numbers during his administration.

"Last year we [had] the fewest amount of homicides in 60 years. That's a remarkable feat to accomplish," Johnson said. "And one act of violence is still one too many."

He argued that public safety is about more than policing, saying the city has invested in youth jobs, affordable housing and community violence intervention programs alongside law enforcement.

The mayor also addressed the search for Chicago's next police superintendent following Larry Snelling's retirement. Johnson denied reports that he and Snelling were at odds over strategies to address teen takeovers and said the city's next police leader must embrace a broader public safety approach.

"I'm looking for someone who's willing to be a partner," Johnson said, adding that "policing alone is not going to save this city."

On the city's projected budget shortfall, Johnson again called for progressive revenue measures, including higher taxes on wealthy residents and corporations, while saying he hopes to avoid layoffs.

"I'm going to work hard to avoid that," Johnson said.

He also acknowledged that not every proposal from his administration has been successful but defended his overall record.

"Do I always get it right? Of course not, but I've learned that something doesn't have to be perfect in order for it to work," Johnson said.

What's next:

Asked whether he plans to seek reelection, Johnson stopped short of making an announcement but suggested a decision is imminent.

"Right now I am just focused on building safe and affordable communities," he said. "I'm going to make a decision real soon."

Johnson added he expects to have "a fuller conversation" after taking his son to college next week.

"Go Eastern Illinois Panthers," he said. "Check this out. Eastern Illinois versus Chicago State, September 6 at Chicago State… I don't know if [my son is] going to be on the field, but we're going to be cheering them on one way or the other."

What you can do:

Watch the full interview with Mayor Brandon Johnson in the video player at the top of this story.