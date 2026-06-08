Gunman killed by officer after shooting 2 at Carpentersville bar identified

The Brief A 44-year-old Carpentersville man was identified as the gunman who shot two people at a bar early Saturday before being fatally shot by a police officer. Police said the victims knew the shooter, and one remained in critical condition after being hospitalized. Illinois State Police said the shooting was an isolated incident connected to a domestic violence situation and remains under investigation.



A gunman who was killed by police after shooting two people at a Carpentersville bar early Saturday morning has been identified.

Carpentersville bar shooting

The backstory:

Carpentersville police responded to a call of shots being fired a little after midnight at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Kings Road, according to the Illinois State Police.

A Carpentersville police officer saw the gunman shooting a person, ISP said. The officer shot and killed the gunman.

ISP said the gunman shot two victims, both of whom were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition. Carpentersville police said the victims were known to the gunman.

No officers were injured.

On Monday, the Kane County Coroner's Office identified the gunman as 44-year-old Jenry Guadalupe Custodio Casimiro of Carpentersville. The coroner said the preliminary cause of death was determined to be from injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds.

Toxicology results are pending.

What's next:

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. ISP said the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic violence case.