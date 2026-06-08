Gunman killed by officer after shooting 2 at Carpentersville bar identified
CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. - A gunman who was killed by police after shooting two people at a Carpentersville bar early Saturday morning has been identified.
Carpentersville bar shooting
The backstory:
Carpentersville police responded to a call of shots being fired a little after midnight at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Kings Road, according to the Illinois State Police.
A Carpentersville police officer saw the gunman shooting a person, ISP said. The officer shot and killed the gunman.
ISP said the gunman shot two victims, both of whom were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition. Carpentersville police said the victims were known to the gunman.
No officers were injured.
On Monday, the Kane County Coroner's Office identified the gunman as 44-year-old Jenry Guadalupe Custodio Casimiro of Carpentersville. The coroner said the preliminary cause of death was determined to be from injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds.
Toxicology results are pending.
What's next:
Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. ISP said the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic violence case.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Kane County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police.