Chicago wakes up to coolest temps since June as heat builds for weekend

The Brief Chicagoland is seeing its coolest morning temperatures since the last week of June. Temperatures will climb steadily through the weekend, reaching the 90s by Sunday. Chicago's dry streak is expected to continue, putting the city close to a record.



We start with the coolest temperatures in Chicagoland since the last week of June. Away from the city, temperatures have dropped well into the 50s.

The rest of this day will feature mostly sunny skies and some patchy cloud cover. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, making it into the upper 70s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 60s.

What's next:

On Friday, as a storm system passes well to our south, we will pick up a little more cloud cover mixing with the sun. Highs will make it into the lower 80s.

Summer-like weather returns for the weekend with partly sunny skies both days. Highs reach the mid 80s on Saturday then lower 90s on Sunday.

Chicago dry streak nears record

Monday looks hot as well with a high around 90. While the chance of rain is not zero, it remains very low in my book. My preferred European model shows a "nothing burger" here, while the US model brings in some showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday. It would be great if the US Model ends up winning this battle because we have now gone 17 days in a row without rain at O’Hare.

That puts this stretch of dry weather into the pantheon of dry spells in Chicago history. Today will be day 18. Tomorrow day 19. Saturday day 20. The record such stretch is 22 days.