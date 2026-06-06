Carpentersville police respond to apparent shooting at bar

Police in northwest suburban Carpentersville responded to what appeared to be a shooting at a bar and restaurant early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Around 2:30 a.m., the Village of Carpentersville’s police department said in a post on social media that there was a significant police presence at the intersection of Route 25 and Kings Road.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.

There was "no ongoing threat to the public," the post said.

Police have not confirmed what exactly happened, but footage of the scene appears to show multiple police evidence markers and bullet holes in the windows of La Ilusion Restaurant & Bar.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what happened.

Police officials did not immediately respond to request for further information.