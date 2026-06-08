Man killed, 3 others including teen hospitalized after Chicago West Side shooting: police

The Brief A 32-year-old man was killed and three others — including a 15-year-old boy — were wounded in a shooting about 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue on Chicago's West Side, police said. The victims were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled up and a suspect inside opened fire. The teen was listed in fair condition, while two men, ages 34 and 36, were hospitalized in critical condition. The 32-year-old victim was shot in the face and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



Four people were shot Monday evening on Chicago's West Side, leaving one man dead and three others wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 7:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 15-year-old boy and three men, ages 32, 34 and 36, were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled alongside them. A suspect inside the vehicle then opened fire, striking all four victims, police said.

The teen was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said the 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right flank and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to CPD.

The 32-year-old man was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the man who was killed.

No one is in custody, and police have not released a description of the shooter.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.