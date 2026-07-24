Suburban childhood friends working their way through college keep business going after equipment theft

The Brief Two lifelong friends turned a door-to-door window cleaning business they started at 17 into a growing company that now helps pay for college and employs several friends. The business suffered a setback on July 14 when more than $2,500 worth of equipment was stolen from a job site in Downers Grove, temporarily forcing operations to pause while the tools were replaced. Despite the theft, the owners say they aren't seeking donations—they're asking people to support their business by hiring them or recommending SNL Window Cleaning as Downers Grove police continue investigating.



What started as two suburban Chicago teenagers knocking on doors with a scrubber and squeegee has grown into a thriving small business helping two lifelong friends pay their way through college.

$2,500 stolen from student-run window cleaning business

The backstory:

Sam Santangelo and Anthony Lisanti launched SNL Window Cleaning in 2022 when they were just 17 years old. Four years later, the childhood friends are balancing college, hockey and running a growing business that now employs some of their friends.

But earlier this month, their dream hit an unexpected setback.

On July 14, while working at a home in Downers Grove, someone stole more than $2,500 worth of equipment they rely on to operate their business, including a pressure washer, surface cleaner and screen cleaner.

The pair first shared what happened in a social media post that caught FOX Chicago's attention.

"Things like this are unfortunate. We're just a bunch of college students trying to make some money on this hot summer day," the video post said.

Santangelo said the theft happened while a crew member was focused on the job.

"One of my crew members was on a job, realized equipment was missing," Santangelo said. "He must have been cleaning in the backyard. Someone saw that as the perfect opportunity to go snatch up a bunch of equipment."

The theft temporarily forced the business to pause while they replaced the stolen tools.

"We did our Facebook looking to see if we could find the equipment and we had no luck," Santangelo said. "Found some new equipment."

Dig deeper:

Despite the setback, the business has continued to grow from its humble beginnings.

"Started simple... door-to-door... scrub and squeegee," Santangelo said.

Those early days weren't always met with encouragement.

"I remember they were all making fun of us saying, 'Yeah, go clean windows,'" Lisanti said. "And as we grew they were asking, 'Can we help you guys?'"

Today, the business has become much more than a summer job.

Both friends are full-time college students, play hockey at their respective schools and continue to operate SNL Window Cleaning during school breaks.

Asked how they manage to balance it all, Santangelo said building something of their own has made the long hours worthwhile.

"We both play hockey at our schools as well," he said. "We love the opportunity to be able to grow something like a business from the ground up."

Lisanti said owning a business has provided lessons that extend far beyond earning money.

"It's definitely been able to help us through college and teach us life lessons," he said. "How to deal with people and run a business."

What's next:

Rather than asking for donations after the theft, the two entrepreneurs say they simply want the opportunity to continue earning their success.

"We don't want a donation or a handout," Santangelo said. "We want to work for what we earn. The best way to help us is to hire us or tell family and friends about us."

Downers Grove police continue to investigate the theft. As of this week, the stolen equipment had not been recovered.