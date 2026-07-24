Chicago YouTuber accused of swapping luxury perfumes with modeling clay in $250K fraud scheme

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Philip Carter | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The Brief A Chicago man is accused of stealing luxury fragrances by replacing them with modeling clay or used bottles before returning the packages for refunds. Investigators say the scheme netted 714 fragrance bottles worth about $250,000 during a search of his apartment. The suspect now faces three counts of mail fraud and three misdemeanor theft by deception charges.



A Chicago man is facing fraud charges after investigators say he stole hundreds of luxury fragrances by returning packages filled with modeling clay instead of the original products in a scheme called "Operation Eau de Fraud."

"Operation Eau de Fraud"

The backstory:

The investigation began in March after Nordstrom contacted Cook County Sheriff's police about suspicious returns involving high-end fragrances shipped back to the retailer.

Investigators said the original bottles had been removed from their boxes and replaced with modeling clay while the packaging was carefully resealed to appear unopened.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation called "Operation Eau de Fraud" and identified the suspect as 30-year-old Philip Carter.

Authorities said Carter repeatedly ordered thousands of dollars worth of luxury fragrances online before requesting returns. Investigators said he removed the original bottles, replaced them with either modeling clay or used fragrance bottles, resealed the boxes and shipped them back to retailers to receive refunds.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered Carter operated a YouTube channel where he showcased a large collection of cologne bottles.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Carter's apartment in the 5200 block of West Hutchinson Street on Chicago's Northwest Side. Carter was taken into custody during the search.

Authorities said they recovered 714 fragrance bottles with an estimated retail value of $250,000, along with resealed boxes ready for shipment, packages containing modeling clay instead of the original products, additional modeling clay, a heat gun, glue and other packaging materials.

On Thursday, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved three counts of mail fraud against Carter. He was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of theft by deception.