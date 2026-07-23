Chicago weather: Heat index values could rise to 100-105 this weekend

It was another comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the 70s. The average high temperature for this time of July is in the mid 80s.

Some higher-level clouds have worked their way into the area this evening, and we'll keep that around tonight as well. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Coolest temperatures will be found inland and away from Chicago.

Looking ahead

Some models are hinting that we could see some rain approaching Chicagoland on Friday, but with dry air aloft, most (if not all) of the rain will likely not make it to the ground. That said, I'm keeping my Friday forecast mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Warmer air is set to build in for the weekend. Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday and Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s with heat index values possibly as high as 100 to 105.

Something to watch will be the potential for strong to severe storms in the region Sunday and Monday.