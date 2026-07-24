Chicago-area deputies find man dead after responding to suburban shooting

The Brief A man was found shot to death Friday morning inside a home in Ingleside. Deputies took an armed man into custody outside the home without incident and recovered a gun. Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and no charges have been filed.



A man was found shot to death early Friday inside a home in Chicago's north suburbs after a reported disturbance, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Ingleside fatal shooting under investigation

What we know:

Deputies were called around 3:10 a.m. to a disturbance in the 25900 block of West Laneville Drive in Ingleside.

While officers were on the way, 911 dispatchers learned someone inside the home had been shot and that the person believed to have fired the gun was still armed.

When deputies arrived, they found a man matching the suspect's description outside the residence. He was taken into custody without incident, and deputies recovered a gun, the sheriff's office said.

Officers also evacuated several people from the home, including children.

Inside the residence, deputies found a man dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or age of the man who was killed.

Investigators have also not said what led to the disturbance or what relationship, if any, existed between the people involved.

No charges had been filed as of Friday morning.

What's next:

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and was scheduling an autopsy.

The person taken into custody remains held while Lake County Sheriff's detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.