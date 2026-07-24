Chicago weather: Pleasant Friday gives way to near-100 heat index by Sunday

The Brief Friday and Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with comfortable humidity. Hot and humid conditions return Sunday and Monday, with heat index values near 100. Forecast models continue to favor a dry pattern, extending Chicago's lengthy stretch without measurable rain.



Summertime heat and humidity are on the way back but won’t return in earnest until Sunday.

Today looks beautiful, although it will be a little bit cloudier. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with pleasant levels of humidity. It’s not impossible that a sprinkle reaches the ground in our far-southern viewing area.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Chicago heat returns Sunday

What's next:

Saturday will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a slight uptick in humidity. There will also likely be some smoke in the sky but this time it will be high enough to only produce a haze and not adversely impact air quality.

On Sunday, it will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Peak heat index values will be around 100.

Similar temperatures and humidity levels will still be in place Monday with only slightly less-hot conditions moving through next week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will likely be in the upper 80s.

The elephant in the room is whether there will be any thunderstorm activity over the weekend into early next week. There continues to be slight conflict among our computer models. However, almost every model now is showing little if any rainfall during this time, much less any severe thunderstorms.

We will continue to monitor trends as we head into the weekend, but the more likely scenario is for our dry weather pattern to continue. Today would be the 19th day in a row without measurable rainfall at O’Hare.