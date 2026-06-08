Person hospitalized after fire damages popular Northwest Side bar

The Brief One person was taken to a hospital after a fire at Hangovers Sports Bar and Liquor Store on Monday. The fire started in the rear of the business and spread to the front of the building. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire as neighbors deal with power outages.



A fire at a Northwest Side sports bar and liquor store early Monday morning sent one person to a hospital and left investigators searching for a cause.

What we know:

The fire broke out at Hangovers Sports Bar and Liquor Store near the intersection of West Eddy Street and North Pulaski Road in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to the blaze, which officials said began in the rear of the business before spreading to the front of the building.

The fire caused extensive damage. Windows were shattered, debris and broken glass covered the area, and illuminated beer signs inside the business were left hanging from wires.

Officials initially reported that no one had been injured. However, authorities later said one person was taken to a hospital. Information about the person's condition was not immediately available.

Fire investigators arrived at the scene after 7 a.m. and began examining the building to determine what sparked the blaze.

What they're saying:

The fire also affected nearby residents. One neighbor said his power went out and had not yet been restored.

He described Hangovers Sports Bar and Liquor Store as a popular gathering place for people in the area.

"A lot of people from the area go there as a way to get together," he said. "A lot of people are probably going to be very sad."

Residents were hoping for a quick restoration of power as temperatures are expected to be near 90° this week.