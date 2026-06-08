Police seek suspect accused of attacking woman on CTA Blue Line

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of battering a 25-year-old woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train near South Cicero Avenue about 1:44 a.m. May 25. Police said the suspect threw objects at the woman and allegedly battered her after she confronted him. During the altercation, the woman stabbed the suspect with a sharp object. The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and a goatee who was wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants and light-colored shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit detectives or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of battering a woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train on the city's West Side last month.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 1:44 a.m. May 25 in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached a 25-year-old woman aboard a Blue Line train and threw objects at her.

When the woman confronted him, the suspect allegedly battered her. During the altercation, the woman stabbed the man with a sharp object, police said.

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of battering a woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train on the city's West Side last month. (Chicago PD )

The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants and light-colored shoes.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether either person was injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com. Reference report No. JK-268027.