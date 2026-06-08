Police seek suspect accused of attacking woman on CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of battering a woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train on the city's West Side last month.
What we know:
The incident occurred about 1:44 a.m. May 25 in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.
According to police, the suspect approached a 25-year-old woman aboard a Blue Line train and threw objects at her.
When the woman confronted him, the suspect allegedly battered her. During the altercation, the woman stabbed the man with a sharp object, police said.
Chicago police are searching for a man accused of battering a woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train on the city's West Side last month. (Chicago PD )
The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants and light-colored shoes.
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether either person was injured.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com. Reference report No. JK-268027.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.