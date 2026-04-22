Chicago Uber driver says routine delivery turned into drug discovery, then account blocked

The Brief A veteran rideshare driver unknowingly transported a package later found to contain suspected drugs, prompting a police investigation after she noticed a strong odor and suspicious delivery changes mid-trip. She contacted police after Uber’s in-app safety feature failed to respond; officers recovered the package, and no injuries were reported. Despite cooperating fully, the driver’s Uber account was suspended and is under investigation, leaving her without income as she seeks answers from the company.



What started as a routine delivery on the city’s Northwest Side quickly escalated into a police investigation and a personal crisis for a veteran rideshare driver who says she unknowingly transported a package containing drugs.

What we know:

Rosa, who says she has completed nearly 5,000 rides since 2019, including long-distance deliveries as far as Wisconsin, told investigators this was the first time she had ever encountered anything like it.

"It was just a normal pickup," Rosa said. "They didn’t care what it was. I just put it in the back seat and started driving."

According to Rosa, the pickup happened April 16 after 5 p.m. near Mulligan and Diversey. She says she was on a phone call when she rolled her windows up — then immediately noticed a strong odor coming from the package.

"That’s when I realized something wasn’t right," she said. "It was reeking bad."

Rosa says she originally believed she was transporting a package that appeared to contain gym shoes. But after police responded, officials say the box contained suspected narcotics, including marijuana and a pill, along with other items now part of the investigation.

Chicago Police confirmed officers recovered the package at the scene. No injuries were reported. Area Five Detectives are now handling the case.

Rosa says the situation escalated further mid-trip when she noticed the delivery instructions were changing.

"The person started telling me to take it somewhere else," she said. "And they were tracking my movement in the app."

She says she attempted to use Uber’s in-app safety feature during the incident but received no response.

"I pressed the safety button—nothing happened," Rosa said. "So I called police."

What's next:

After the incident, Rosa was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Medical staff later determined she had not been exposed to any harmful substances.

But what happened next is what she says shocked her most.

Despite reporting the incident and cooperating with police, Rosa says her Uber account—previously rated at 4.9—was blocked. She also says she was told her account is now under investigation.

"They have everything," she said. "The police report, the recordings, everything. And I still can’t drive."

Rosa says she relied on the platform for daily income.

"That was my everyday thing—gas, food, everything," she said. "Now I’m just stuck wondering what to do next."

Rosa says her account is restored with conditions. She must get her breaks fixed, oil changed, and make sure her car is fully up-to-date and then she can do Uber Eats and delivery.

Rosa said this was not required before this incident.

An Uber spokesperson said:

"We’re alarmed by this report. Any use of the Uber platform for illegal activity is strictly prohibited, and the rider has been banned from the platform. We’ll assist police however we can in their investigation."

Here is more information, on background. Feel free to use in summary (not for direct quote):

We’re continuing to look into this concerning report.

Uber strictly prohibits the use of the Uber platform to commit crimes. Anyone reported for participating in illegal activity of any kind on the platform is in clear violation of our Community Guidelines and may be removed from the platform. Our Community Guidelines state "For example, using the Uber Marketplace Platform to commit any crime—such as transporting drugs, money laundering , committing drug or human trafficking, or sexually exploiting children—or to violate any other law is strictly prohibited."

Our Community Guidelines state "For example, using the Uber Marketplace Platform to commit any crime—such as transporting drugs, money laundering , committing drug or human trafficking, or sexually exploiting children—or to violate any other law is strictly prohibited."

If a driver believes a package contains illegal items, we encourage drivers to take it to law enforcement, and report it to us so that we can take appropriate action. Drivers can cancel a trip/delivery if they feel unsafe.

Drivers can cancel a trip/delivery if they feel unsafe.

Drivers and riders can report any incident or accident via the app or through Uber’s Safety Incident Reporting line . Our safety team reviews this information constantly and investigates any issues. Uber’s incident response team is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to incidents globally.

We also have a Public Safety team composed of former law enforcement professionals globally who are on call to work with police 24-7 to respond to urgent needs and guide them through how we can assist in an investigation."

The Chicago Police Department's investigation remains ongoing. Uber does have strict rules according to their site for Uber Courier deliveries. They will investigate based on their handbook and will cooperate with police.