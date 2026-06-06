Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in 2018 killing of 21-year-old: police

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 6, 2026 7:11 PM CDT
Published June 6, 2026 7:11 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Jesus Vargas, 28, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting.
    • Police say Vargas fatally shot a 21-year-old man on Oct. 20, 2018, in the 2700 block of West 58th Street.
    • Vargas was arrested Friday and also faces two counts related to the issuance of a warrant; his next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old in October 2018, according to Chicago police.

Jesus Vargas, 28, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of issuance of a warrant. He was arrested on Friday.

According to police, Vargas was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 21-year-old man on Oct. 20, 2018 in the 2700 block of W. 58th Street.

Jesus Vargas, 28, of Chicago

What's next:

His next court appearance will be scheduled for Sunday.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoNews