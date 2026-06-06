Chicago man charged in 2018 killing of 21-year-old: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old in October 2018, according to Chicago police.
Jesus Vargas, 28, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of issuance of a warrant. He was arrested on Friday.
According to police, Vargas was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 21-year-old man on Oct. 20, 2018 in the 2700 block of W. 58th Street.
Jesus Vargas, 28, of Chicago
What's next:
His next court appearance will be scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.