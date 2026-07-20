Bridgeview boil order affects some homes after water main repairs

The Brief A precautionary boil order is in effect for some homes in Bridgeview. The advisory was issued after repairs required the village to shut down a water main. Officials expect the advisory to last 24 to 48 hours while water quality testing is completed.



A precautionary boil order is in effect for some homes in southwest suburban Bridgeview after emergency repairs to the village's water system.

Bridgeview boil order affects select homes

The Village of Bridgeview issued the advisory Monday after crews shut down a water main so repairs could be made.

The boil order affects homes on parts of:

Hanover Street

Cambridge Street

Martin Lane

Southfield Drive

According to the village, the affected addresses include:

Homes from 8951 S. Harlem Ave. to 8952 Olympic Dr.

Homes from 7119 Cambridge St. to 7101 Cambridge St.

Homes from 7108 W. 91st St. to 7101 Cambridge St.

Homes from 9055 Southfield Dr. to 9009 Southfield Dr.

9001 S. Harlem Ave.

9012 Martin Ln.

Village Public Works has submitted a water sample for bacteriological testing and is waiting for confirmation that the water is safe to drink. The process typically takes 24 to 48 hours.

If additional testing is needed, the village said it will notify affected residents if the advisory must be extended.

What you can do:

Residents affected by the advisory should bring water to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, food prep, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.