Albany Park shooting: Chicago SWAT officer among 4 injured, suspect in custody

The Brief Chicago police SWAT officer shot: A SWAT officer was shot in the lower abdomen while responding to a domestic-related incident Monday morning in Albany Park. He underwent surgery, is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Woman critically wounded, two others injured: Officers initially responded to find a woman with a critical gunshot wound. Two other females inside the home were later rescued and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after police said they had been battered. Suspect surrendered: The suspect allegedly fired through the door at officers during the standoff before eventually surrendering to police. He is in custody as the investigation continues.



A Chicago police SWAT officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot while responding to a domestic-related incident Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was one of four people injured during the incident, which ended with the suspect surrendering to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller said officers initially responded to a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid before she was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said a man remained inside the home with two females — an adult woman and a teenage girl. SWAT officers were called to the scene after the suspect allegedly refused to come out.

As officers attempted to breach the home's door, the man fired through the door, striking a SWAT officer in the lower abdomen, Waller said.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. Authorities said he is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Police continued negotiating with the suspect, and the two females inside the home were eventually released. Waller said both had been battered and were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect later surrendered and is in police custody.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the injured officer or the suspect.

Waller said the officer has served with the SWAT team for 12 to 14 years and has been with the Chicago Police Department for about 20 years.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the shooting, though Waller said police believe the incident was domestic-related.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.