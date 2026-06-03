Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Dolton woman, officials say

The Brief A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a March 30 hit-and-run crash in Dolton that killed 18-year-old Lania Smith; authorities say the juvenile was driving the red Chevrolet Corvette involved in the incident. Smith was struck and killed while walking to work near Sibley Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and the driver fled the scene after the crash, according to police. Smith, a Hyde Park Academy student who aspired to become a nurse and helped care for her four younger siblings, was remembered by family members who called for justice; she was the second Hyde Park Academy student killed in a hit-and-run within a two-week period.



A juvenile has been taken into custody and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Dolton that killed an 18-year-old woman.

The backstory:

Lania Smith was fatally struck by a red Chevrolet Corvette on March 30 while walking to work near Sibley Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a previous FOX 32 Chicago report.

Police said the driver had fled the scene after striking Smith and he later lit his vehicle on fire.

Authorities said the juvenile who was arrested was driving the Corvette involved in the crash. He is charged with leaching the scene of an accident involving a fatality and arson.

Smith attended Hyde Park Academy, and her family spoke with FOX Chicago after the crash, calling for justice.

According to her aunt, Shaliah Maddox, Smith was a member of her high school's pom team, hoped to become a nurse and helped care for her four younger siblings.

Smith was the second Hyde Park Academy student killed in a hit-and-run crash within a two-week span.

What's next:

The juvenile is still in custody, according to officials.

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