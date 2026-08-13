United flight blows tire during takeoff at O'Hare Airport, passengers deplane

The Brief United Flight 455 blew a tire during takeoff at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday afternoon while headed to Phoenix. The flight stopped its takeoff, and 161 passengers and six crew members exited the aircraft before being bused back to the terminal. No injuries were reported. The cause of the tire damage is unknown. United Airlines is working to secure another aircraft to take the passengers to Phoenix later Thursday.



A United Airlines flight blew a tire during takeoff at O'Hare International Airport on Thursday afternoon, forcing the aircraft to stop its takeoff and passengers to deplane, according to the airline.

United flight blows tire at O'Hare during takeoff

The backstory:

United Flight 455 was headed from O'Hare to Phoenix when it sustained tire damage during takeoff Thursday afternoon.

The flight stopped its takeoff, and 161 passengers and six crew members exited the aircraft using portable stairs, according to the airline. Buses then transported the passengers back to the terminal.

No injuries were reported. It's unknown what caused the tire damage at this time.

What's next:

United said it is working to secure another aircraft to take the passengers to Phoenix later Thursday.