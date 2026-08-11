Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Chicago Bears begin their 2026 preseason schedule on Saturday. The action will be televised and streamed right here on FOX Chicago. Here’s how you can watch the Bears face the Browns.



The Chicago Bears begin their 2026 preseason schedule on Saturday.

The Pride and Joy of Illinois get a chance to showcase their new-look team in Year 2 of coach Ben Johnson against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.

Here’s how you can watch the Bears face the Browns in their first tune-up of the preseason.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

You can watch the Bears take on the Browns right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available on our stream for viewers in the Chicagoland area on our website, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX Local app for mobile and connected TV.

Join us before the game, as Cassie Carlson leads a pre-season pre-game show to preview the action starting at 11 AM. Adam Amin, Stacey Dales and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Jasmine Baker will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Stick around after the game, as Anthony Herron joins Cassie to breakdown what we learned about the Bears in our post-game show right after the final whistle.

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns start time

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon, CDT

This is the first chance for the Bears to properly test their 2026 roster against live competition.

The Bears have a handful of new faces as they navigate training camp injuries to Braxton Jones, Kyler Gordon, Montez Sweat and more.

It's worth watching players fighting for a depth chart position – Like Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr. – and players fighting for a roster spot – like Kaden Davis and Brittain Brown – as well as some of the new members of the secondary where injuries are hitting those positions the most.

Chicago Bears 2026 preseason schedule

Week 1: Aug. 15 at Cleveland Browns

Week 2: Aug. 22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3: Aug. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings