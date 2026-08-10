Illinois man dies after being struck by loose trailer wheel in Gurnee crash

The Brief Domingo Ocampo, 60, of Park City, died Saturday after being struck by a loose trailer wheel while riding an electric scooter on Route 41 in Gurnee on July 27. Ocampo suffered life-threatening injuries and later died from complications of blunt force head injuries, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.



A man has died more than a week after he was struck by a loose trailer wheel while riding an electric scooter along Route 41 in Gurnee.

E-scooter death

What we know:

Domingo Ocampo, 60, died Saturday after being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following the July 27 crash, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Gurnee police and firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. on July 27 to northbound Route 41 near the Grand Avenue exit for a crash involving a Ford F-450 and an electric scooter.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ocampo was riding his scooter northbound on the shoulder of Route 41 while the Ford was traveling northbound and pulling a trailer.

Two wheels broke loose from the trailer, and one struck Ocampo, authorities said.

Ocampo was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Despite medical treatment, he later died in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The coroner’s preliminary investigation found that Ocampo died from complications of blunt force head injuries sustained in the crash.

Because of the severity of the incident, the Major Crash Assistance Team was called in to help with the investigation.