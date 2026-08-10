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Motorcylist dies after being ejected in McHenry County crash

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
McHenry County
Published August 10, 2026 10:07 AM CDT
Published August 10, 2026 10:07 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • A 63-year-old Johnsburg man died Friday night after his motorcycle left Cherry Valley Road and struck a large rock in Bull Valley.
    • The rider was ejected and taken to a McHenry hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    • Authorities believe speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.

BULL VALLEY, Ill. - A Johnsburg man was killed Friday night when his motorcycle left the road and crashed into a large rock in Bull Valley.

Deadly motorcycle crash

The backstory:

The 63-year-old man was riding a 2019 Honda Fury north on Cherry Valley Road around 10 p.m. when he failed to navigate a curve near Bull Valley Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway and struck the rock, ejecting the rider into a wooded area. He was the only person on the motorcycle.

Emergency crews took the man to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry, where he later died.

Investigators said a helmet was not found at the crash scene. They also believe speed and alcohol may have played a role.

 The sheriff’s office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The Source: The information in this report came from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

McHenry CountyNews