Motorcylist dies after being ejected in McHenry County crash
BULL VALLEY, Ill. - A Johnsburg man was killed Friday night when his motorcycle left the road and crashed into a large rock in Bull Valley.
Deadly motorcycle crash
The backstory:
The 63-year-old man was riding a 2019 Honda Fury north on Cherry Valley Road around 10 p.m. when he failed to navigate a curve near Bull Valley Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcycle veered off the roadway and struck the rock, ejecting the rider into a wooded area. He was the only person on the motorcycle.
Emergency crews took the man to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry, where he later died.
Investigators said a helmet was not found at the crash scene. They also believe speed and alcohol may have played a role.
The sheriff’s office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.