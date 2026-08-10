Man killed in Englewood shooting

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Englewood deadly shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:19 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 73rd Place, according to Chicago police.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was struck in the head by gunfire and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity. Police have not announced any arrests.