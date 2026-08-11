Illinois man charged with stalking multiple women, secretly recording victims under their clothing

The Brief Kishaun Davis, 22, of McHenry, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly stalking and secretly recording multiple women. Prosecutors say a search of his phone uncovered videos of unsuspecting women recorded beneath their clothing and evidence connected to more victims. A judge ordered Davis held before trial after prosecutors argued his alleged conduct was repeated and escalating.



A suburban Chicago man has been ordered to remain in custody after prosecutors say he stalked multiple women, secretly recorded victims under their clothing and damaged some of their vehicles.

McHenry man charged with stalking, secretly recording women

What we know:

Kishaun Davis, 22, of McHenry, faces multiple counts of stalking causing emotional distress and unlawful video recording, both Class 4 felonies.

Kishaun Davis

He also faces multiple misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

The backstory:

The investigation began July 9, when a woman shopping at the McHenry Meijer reported that Davis approached her from behind and placed his cellphone beneath her clothing, according to prosecutors.

Police used surveillance video to identify Davis and his vehicle and later obtained a search warrant for his phone.

Prosecutors said a forensic examination of the phone uncovered videos of unsuspecting women recorded beneath their clothing and evidence connected to more victims and offenses.

Investigators also recovered location data that allegedly placed Davis near the scenes of the offenses, along with videos and personal notes they say documented his conduct.

In one case, Davis is accused of secretly recording a woman through a window of her home while she was undressed.

In another case, he allegedly targeted a woman’s vehicle four times over about three weeks and repeatedly slashed her tires.

Davis also allegedly stalked another woman and slashed two tires on her vehicle while she was at work.

What they're saying:

"These allegations describe a disturbing pattern of conduct that invaded the privacy and sense of security of multiple women—in their homes, at work, while shopping, and simply going about their daily lives," McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in a statement.

"Our office will aggressively prosecute those who stalk and target victims in our community, and we will be a strong voice for each of these women."

What's next:

On Friday, a judge ordered Davis to remain in custody pending trial. Prosecutors argued the repeated and escalating nature of the alleged conduct and the number of victims made detention necessary to protect the women and the community.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599.