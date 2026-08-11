Chicago crime: 9 shot, 3 fatally, woman stabbed to death Monday evening

The Brief Nine people were shot in separate incidents across Chicago Monday evening, including three who died from their injuries. Two people were killed in a shooting on Pershing Road, while a third person was fatally shot on South Indiana Avenue. A 48-year-old woman was also stabbed to death inside a home on the Northwest Side, where police took a person of interest into custody.



Nine people were shot, three fatally, and a woman was stabbed to death in separate incidents across Chicago between 5 p.m. and just before midnight Monday, according to Chicago police.

4 killed in Chicago violence Monday

What we know:

The first of the shootings happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard in Bronzeville.

Police said a 28-year-old man was arguing with another man when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired, striking the 28-year-old in the left thigh.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About an hour later, at 6:29 p.m., two people were fatally shot as they left a gas station in the 200 block of West Pershing Road in Wentworth Gardens.

Police said three people inside a silver Nissan sedan opened fire before the vehicle sped east.

A 25-year-old man was shot 12 times, while a 22-year-old woman was shot six times. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Around 9:36 p.m., two 38-year-old men were shot in the 7300 block of South Indiana Avenue in Park Manor.

Police said two people approached one of the men, pulled out guns and opened fire before fleeing. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. The other man suffered three graze wounds to his right arm and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Chicago shootout

Two men were critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire around 9:17 p.m. in the 800 block of North Dearborn Street in the Near North Side neighborhood.

Police said a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were arguing before shots were exchanged.

The 34-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen, while the 37-year-old offender suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a person of interest was in custody, a weapon was recovered and charges were pending.

Around 10:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot after getting out of his vehicle in the 3800 block of West Huron Street in East Garfield Park.

Police said an SUV drove past and someone inside opened fire. The man was shot in the left wrist and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The final reported shooting happened around 11:27 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

A 34-year-old man was walking outside when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the buttocks, police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital before he was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Woman stabbed to death inside home

Police were also investigating the death of a 48-year-old woman who was found inside a home in the 3900 block of West Wellington Avenue in Logan Square around 5 p.m.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing found the woman unresponsive with a puncture wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took a person of interest into custody at the scene and recovered a weapon. Charges were pending, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the four people who died.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating each of the incidents.