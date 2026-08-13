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Last updated: Aug 13, 2026 - 2:10 PM CDT
LIVE | Severe weather slams Illinois, Indiana for 3rd straight day
For the third consecutive day, Illinois and northwest Indiana are getting pummeled by severe weather.
Hundreds of thousands of residents are still without power after Tuesday's battering of powerful winds, torrential downpours and five tornadoes that smashed their way through the south suburbs and into northwest Indiana.
The National Weather Service said the thunderstorm threat this afternoon will include lightning strikes, localized downpours and winds capable of downing tree limbs.