Naperville man accused of threatening apartment workers with machete

The Brief Naperville police arrested 35-year-old Daniel O'Neill after he allegedly threatened two apartment building employees with a machete Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of North Charles Avenue. Police said O'Neill barricaded himself inside his apartment for several hours, disabled and damaged a police drone and was taken into custody after officers deployed a distraction device. No injuries were reported. O'Neill faces a Class 3 felony and several misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.



A Naperville man accused of threatening apartment workers with a machete and barricading himself inside his apartment for hours is now in custody, authorities said.

Knife-wielding Naperville man in custody

The backstory:

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday outside a residential building in the 300 block of North Charles Avenue.

Naperville police responded and learned that a resident, 35-year-old Daniel O'Neill, allegedly advanced toward two building employees while armed with a machete.

The employees ran inside the building and took shelter in a maintenance room, police said. O'Neill allegedly chased them and struck the door with the machete but was unable to get inside.

O'Neill eventually returned to his apartment, where he barricaded himself from police for several hours.

Pictured is 35-year-old Daniel O'Neill. (Naperville PD)

Officers repeatedly tried to contact O'Neill, but he refused to respond, police said. After several hours of attempted negotiations, officers put a tactical plan into action.

Police deployed a drone inside the apartment, but O'Neill allegedly disabled it and threw it out a window, damaging it, authorities said.

Officers then deployed a distraction device inside the apartment. O'Neill exited the apartment and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. O'Neill was taken to the Naperville Police Department.

Charges filed:

O'Neill was charged with:

Criminal damage to government-supported property, a Class 3 felony

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Class A misdemeanors

Reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor

What's next:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-548-2955 or napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.