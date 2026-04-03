Family of teen killed in Dolton hit-and-run seeks justice

The Brief 18-year-old Lania Smith was struck and killed March 30 while walking to work near Sibley Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police are searching for a red 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and the driver. Smith’s family urges anyone with information to come forward; GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses.



The family of 18-year-old Lania Smith is pleading for justice after the Hyde Park Academy student was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while walking to work last week.

Smith was hit around 5:30 p.m. on March 30 near Sibley Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The driver fled the scene.

Her aunt, Shaliah Maddox, said the family is heartbroken.

"They broke a big bond in our family. It’s hard," she said.

Smith, a member of her high school's pom team, dreamed of becoming a nurse and cared for her four younger siblings, Maddox said.

"She was beautiful inside and out, loving, energetic, kind," Maddox added.

Police are searching for a red 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Illinois license plate FR 56003 with a black top and its driver. Smith is the second Hyde Park Academy student killed in a hit-and-run in two weeks.

Maddox said the family is preparing for the possibility the driver may never turn themselves in but hopes to raise awareness.

"I need justice for Lania. The person who did this needs to be caught," she said.

Dolton police continue to investigate. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.