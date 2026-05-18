Aurora apartment residents forced to relocate over asbestos concerns

The Brief Illinois EPA is ordering all residents at the Fox Shore Apartments in Aurora to temporarily relocate over potential asbestos exposure. State inspectors say renovation work inside the building did not follow proper asbestos safety protocols. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has been asked to take legal action against the property owner.



Dozens of families living at the Fox Shore Apartments in Aurora are being forced to temporarily leave their homes after the Illinois EPA raised concerns about possible asbestos exposure inside the building.

State officials say renovation work was done without following proper asbestos safety procedures, potentially allowing dangerous fibers to spread through the property. Residents are being relocated while licensed asbestos crews clean and remediate the building.

The Illinois EPA has also referred the case to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for possible legal action against the property owner.

The backstory:

The Fox Shore Apartments are located at 430 North River Street in Aurora and include 94 units across four floors.

According to the Illinois EPA, the property owner conducted renovation work in unoccupied units beginning in December 2025 without providing the required asbestos notification to the state.

Officials say workers removed materials including popcorn ceilings and drywall, both of which can contain asbestos. State inspectors later confirmed asbestos-containing material had been disturbed during renovations.

The Illinois EPA says asbestos is generally considered safe if left undisturbed, but when materials are damaged or removed during renovations, microscopic fibers can become airborne and create serious health risks.

Exposure to asbestos has been linked to lung disease and certain cancers.

Inspectors also determined early cleanup efforts inside the building were not enough to stop potentially contaminated dust and debris from spreading. The state then ordered all work to stop until a full remediation plan could be approved.

What they're saying:

"There’s no safe amount of asbestos to inhale," said Dr. James Katsis, director of the interventional pulmonology fellowship at Rush University Medical Center. "The best is none. And more is certainly worse than a little bit."

He said it can cause a variety of health problems.

"Pulmonary asbestosis, which causes progressive breathlessness and fibrosis of the lung. It can cause mesothelioma, which most people are familiar with. It's a cancer of the lining of the lung," Dr. Katsis said.

What's next:

The Illinois EPA approved a remediation project plan in May and residents are now being temporarily relocated while licensed asbestos professionals clean and decontaminate the property and residents’ belongings.

The agency says Fox Shore is responsible for hiring licensed asbestos contractors and ensuring all cleanup efforts meet both state and federal standards.

The Illinois EPA has also referred the case to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, citing alleged violations of environmental protection laws and asbestos regulations.